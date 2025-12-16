South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors wait for key economic data from the United States set to be released this week amid lingering woes over the artificial intelligence sector.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 36.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,053.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US stocks ended lower after a tech sell-off sparked by concerns over AI valuations.

The S&P 500 finished 0.2 percent lower, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down 0.1 percent.

Investors are turning their attention to a swath of US economic data, including nonfarm payrolls and consumer price data for October and November, set to be released this week.

The data will help fill the data void created by the US government's shut down.

In Seoul, most large cap shares were trading lower.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics added 0.1 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 1.71 percent.

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace moved down 2.97 percent, top car maker Hyundai Motor slid 0.68 percent, and bio firm Celltrion dipped 0.53 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,469.4 won against the US dollar, up 1.6 won from the previous session's close.

On Monday, foreign exchange authorities agreed with the state pension operator to extend their currency swap deal by one year, through the end of 2026. (Yonhap)