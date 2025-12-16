SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synvo AI, a deep-tech spin-off from MMLab Nanyang Technological University (MMLab@NTU) Singapore, and Sobat Bisnis Group (SBG), a leading Indonesian enterprise technology company with deep ties to the multi-billion-dollar Mayapada Group, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercial adoption of next-generation Artificial Intelligence across Indonesia and Southeast Asia. The core of this alliance addresses the critical market gap for enterprise-grade AI that ensures data sovereignty, long-term context retention, and reliable deployment across complex business environments.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) solidifying a joint commitment to long-term AI and digital transformation outcomes was signed by Saim Yeong Harng, CEO and Co-Founder of Synvo AI, and Matthew Setiawan, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder of SBG, who is also a third-generation leader within the Mayapada Group.

Synvo AI provides the technological foundation, emerging from MMLab@NTU's globally recognised research with a proprietary Contextual Memory Engine and privacy-preserving intelligence. This stack is uniquely engineered for high-speed processing, massive data retention, and highly secure operations across cloud, private cloud, and fully offline on-premise environments, a key requirement for organizations managing sensitive proprietary data.

SBG, leveraging its existing customer trust and the strategic access afforded by its long-standing relationship with the Mayapada Group, provides the critical market pathway and enterprise end-to-end technology integration expertise. SBG will immediately begin integrating Synvo AI's capabilities into its solutions for high-impact use cases such as advanced document intelligence, cross-system workflow optimization, and hybrid AI systems that preserve visual-language-model (VLM) context while delivering high task-level accuracy.

This partnership positions Synvo AI for rapid regional expansion while giving SBG a clear technological advantage, amplified by SBG's strong consulting capabilities and market credibility. The collaboration demonstrates strong commercial momentum, research-backed innovation, and a clear go-to-market strategy to deploy scalable, secure, and context-aware AI, starting in Indonesia.

Saim Yeong Harng, CEO of Synvo AI, said:

"The partnership with SBG allows us to bring deep-tech research into large-scale enterprise deployment. Together, we aim to make AI adoption faster, safer, and more accessible for organisations across the region."

Matthew Setiawan, Chief AI Officer (CAIO) of SBG, added:

"Synvo AI's technology gives us a powerful foundation in AI to build solutions that are both cutting-edge and production-ready. This partnership strengthens our ability to help enterprises realise measurable value from AI."

ABOUT SYNVO AI

Synvo AI is a deep-tech spin-off from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore, specialising in multimodal AI, contextual memory systems, and privacy-preserving on-device intelligence. Its mission is to enable enterprises to deploy secure, high-performance AI solutions in privacy-first data-sensitive environments.

ABOUT MMLab@NTU

MMLab@NTU is a world-leading research laboratory at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), driving frontier research in multimedia, computer vision, and deep learning, with contributions spanning foundational AI methods, embodied AI, and real-world visual intelligence applications.

ABOUT SBG

SBG is an Indonesia-based enterprise technology company founded in 2019, providing end-to-end digital transformation, software engineering, and AI solutions to major enterprises in finance, healthcare, retail, and media.

