Suk Hyun-jun, former South Korea international once convicted of dodging mandatory military service, will get a fresh start with a new second-division club in his old stomping ground.

Yongin FC, set to make their K League 2 debut in 2026, announced Monday they have acquired the 34-year-old Suk.

The well-traveled forward has spent the bulk of his club career in Europe, with stops in the Netherlands, Portugal, Turkey and France, plus a brief stint in Saudi Arabia. He has accumulated 15 caps for the national team, though his last international appearance came in November 2018.

In October 2023, Suk was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for one year, for refusing to comply with the government's order to return home from France to complete his mandatory military service.

After being sentenced, Suk fulfilled his military duty in a noncombat capacity.

In early 2023, Suk signed with a fourth-division club Jeonju Citizen FC but never played for them. Earlier this year, he joined another fourth-division side, Namyangju FC, and will now return to Yongin, where he played middle school and high school football.

"I grew up in Yongin, and this is a place where my football career started," Suk said of the city located some 40 kilometers south of Seoul. "I felt if I were to restart my pro career, then doing so in Yongin would mean something. As one of the older players, I will put the team ahead of my personal statistics and try to help us win." (Yonhap)