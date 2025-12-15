South Korea on Monday reported an additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a farm in the southwestern city of Namwon, the agriculture ministry said.

The new case was detected at a broiler breeder farm in the city, some 265 km south of Seoul, raising the total number of infections of HPAI this season to 11, according to the ministry.

Authorities have deployed a response team to the farm in question to cordon off entry, and conduct culling and epidemiological investigations.

They have also ordered a ban on livestock facilities and vehicles from nearby counties -- Gurye, Gokseong, Hadong and Hamyang -- from moving to other locations for 24 hours to prevent the spread of the disease. (Yonhap)