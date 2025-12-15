A former commander of the Capital Defense Command on Monday recanted his earlier testimony that former President Yoon Suk Yeol had ordered him to "drag out" lawmakers from the National Assembly during a failed attempt to impose martial law last December, officials said.

Lee Jin-woo, who is suspected of having played a key role in Yoon's imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, made the reversal while testifying as a witness at a hearing on charges of insurrection against the former president.

In May, Lee testified at a court martial in Seoul that he found it "abnormal" when the president allegedly ordered him to "kick and break down the door" to drag out lawmakers.

He also told the court he recalled Yoon saying that "four people can take out one person each at the National Assembly building," noting that the memory had come back to him after being reminded by an adjutant.

However, Lee backtracked on his previous testimony Monday, saying his memory had been "distorted" by things he had heard and seen on television and YouTube.

"I did say that at the time," Lee said, adding he had made those remarks because he had found the account plausible after watching television coverage, despite having no recollection of it.

Lee also denied that Yoon used the word "arrest" in issuing the orders, instead claiming he had "imagined" the term after being influenced by TV. (Yonhap)