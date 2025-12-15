Alpha Drive One began its debut rollout Monday with a cinematic teaser for its first EP, "Euphoria."

The eight-member boy group formed through Mnet’s male audition program “Boys II Planet” released a teaser for the "Raw Flame" trailer through its official social media channels. The full version of the trailer will be unveiled Tuesday, ahead of the group’s debut album release scheduled for Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

The teaser features the members in school-uniform-inspired outfits against a seaside backdrop, presenting individual personalities through a series of restrained yet symbolic visuals. Scenes range from quiet, contemplative moments on the beach to sequences showing the members running together toward an unseen destination, suggesting the start of the group’s journey.

The debut EP centers on the formation of Alpha Drive One as a unified group. According to the group’s agency, WakeOne Entertainment, the album explores the emotional intensity of embarking on a long-awaited path, incorporating themes of anticipation, energy and collective identity.

Alpha Drive One has drawn early attention following the members’ appearances on “Boys II Planet,” where they built a fan base ahead of their official debut. The group previously released a predebut single, “Formula,” which charted on several domestic and international platforms and helped establish early momentum.

As part of the lead-up to the album, Alpha Drive One will release concept photos on Friday, followed by moving posters on Dec. 22 and 24. Additional concept photos and films are scheduled for release on Dec. 27 and 28.