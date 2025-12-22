진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Officetel, a unique form of living that has its ups and downs

기사 요약: 한국의 도심에서 쉽게 찾을 수 있는 거주 형태인 ‘오피스텔’은 단기 거주에 편리하지만, 계약 구조상의 한계 등 단점이 있어서 입주 전 꼼꼼한 확인이 필요하다.

[1] As in many countries, South Korea’s single-person households often choose studio or small apartments — commonly called “one-room” or “two-room” here, depending on their size.

commonly: 흔히

depend on (something) : ~에 의존하다

[2] One of the most popular alternatives is the officetel, a hybrid commercial-residential unit classified as quasi-housing under the Housing Act.

alternative: 대안

quasi- : 유사의

[3] As its name suggests, it can be used for both work and living, though most units are occupied solely as residences.

occupy: 사용하다, 차지하다

solely: 오로지

[4] An officetel building typically combines offices, retail spaces and residential units under one roof, functioning as a self-contained microliving environment.

function: 기능하다

self-contained: 자립적인, 자급자족하는, 독립적인

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10634719

