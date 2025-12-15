Dogyeom and Seungkwan of Seventeen uploaded a video of themselves covering “Die With a Smile” to the band’s YouTube channel on Sunday.

Demonstrating their vocal prowess as they belt out the greatest hit of 2025, the pair also pays tribute to the original singers, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, by wearing similar costumes.

The two returned from Tokyo last week along with their bandmates after two shows at Tokyo Dome, part of the band’s world tour, New_. The group returns to Japan this weekend for two more performances in Fukuoka, the finale of its Japan dome concert series.

Separately, Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation announced Monday that it is now accepting preorders for a limited edition of card-shaped gold and silver tokens, created to mark Seventeen’s 10th debut anniversary.