The Ministry of National Defense on Monday appointed former journalist Chung Bin-na as its new spokesperson.

Chung began her journalism career at Yonhap News Agency in 2011 and later covered the Defense Ministry from 2020 to 2022.

Until recently, Chung served as Yonhap’s Brussels correspondent, covering the European Union, NATO and the Russia's war in Ukraine, a post she took up in September 2022.

The ministry said Chung was selected based on her extensive reporting experience on defense policy and military affairs, noting that she has developed a deep understanding of national defense and security issues through her career as a journalist.

This marks the third time a former journalist has been appointed as Defense Ministry spokesperson. Chung is also the ministry’s second female spokesperson, following Choi Hyun-soo, also a former journalist who served during the Moon Jae-in administration from 2017 to 2022.

Her predecessor, former Army Col. Jeon Ha-kyu, 58, stepped down from the post in July.