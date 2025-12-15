The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has recently been spotted holding what appeared to be a Chinese foldable smartphone, as members of the country's ruling class are frequently seen with the latest smartphone technologies.

A photo published by the Korean Central News Agency showed Kim Yo-jong holding a smartphone that appeared to be a foldable model from Chinese firm Honor's Magic series as she accompanied Kim Jong-un on an inspection of a newly built regional hospital on Saturday.

A pro-North Korean news outlet based in Japan has said North Korea produces smartphones under an indigenous brand.

The photo provides only a rough image of the phone held by Kim Yo-jong, without revealing any information about the device's manufacturer, though it appears to be a Chinese model.

If the device was imported from China, it could constitute a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2397, which prohibits the supply of electrical equipment to North Korea amid concerns over foreign-currency earnings and technology acquisition.

In 2023, Kim Jong-un and Hyon Song-wol, a party vice director, were also spotted with foldable phones in released photos, although the manufacturers or features of the devices could not be identified. (Yonhap)