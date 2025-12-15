President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating edged down to 54.3 percent last week, a survey showed Monday.

The survey by Realmeter, commissioned by a local news outlet, showed that positive assessments of Lee's overall performance fell by 0.6 percentage point from the previous week.

Negative assessment of Lee also slipped by 0.6 percentage point to 41.5 percent.

Realmeter attributed the slight dip to allegations involving former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo that he had received illegal political funds from the Unification Church, making him the first Cabinet member to resign since Lee took office in June.

The pollster said the decline was limited, partly due to Lee's strong response to Coupang's personal data breach, his instructions for a stern probe into allegations involving the Unification Church and the livestreaming of policy briefings with government ministries.

The survey was conducted on 2,519 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,010 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party gained 1.6 percentage points to 45.8 percent.

Support for the PPP lost 2.4 percentage points to 34.6 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)