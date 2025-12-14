Late actress Kim Ji-mi was posthumously awarded the highest class of South Korea's cultural decoration in recognition of her lifelong contributions to the Korean film industry, the culture ministry said Sunday.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young visited her memorial installed at the Seoul Film Center earlier in the day to confer the Golden Order of Cultural Merit, the ministry said.

Kim, who had reportedly suffered from heart problems, died last Sunday at the age of 85 in Los Angeles, where she had been living.

The ministry described the veteran actress as a "symbol of the film culture of an era," combining both popular appeal and artistic depth, and said she played a meaningful role in Korea's film industry.

"She contributed to laying the foundation of Korean film production and supporting the industry's growth, and played a practical role in protecting the Korean film ecosystem and strengthening its institutional framework," the ministry said.

In 2016, Kim received the Silver Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest class of the nation's cultural decoration.

Kim made her screen debut in director Kim Ki-young's 1957 film "The Twilight Train" and rose to overnight fame a year later with "The Star in My Heart" by Hong Seong-ki.

She gained critical acclaim by working with Korea's leading filmmakers, such as Kim Soo-yong and Im Kwon-taek, winning multiple awards at home and abroad.

Kim also contributed to the film industry beyond her on-screen work, which spanned more than 700 films, by founding the production company Jimi Film and serving as a member of the Korean Film Council. (Yonhap)