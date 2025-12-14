Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol presided over an inter-agency emergency meeting Sunday to discuss response measures to recent volatility in the foreign exchange market, his office said.

The gathering discussed recent developments in the local and overseas financial and foreign exchange markets as well as response measures, according to the finance ministry.

Its participants included Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, Ha Joon-kyung, senior presidential secretary for economic growth, Lee Eog-weon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, as well as senior officials from the welfare and industry ministries.

The weekend meeting took place after the local currency was quoted at 1,473.7 won against the U.S. dollar on Friday, nearing the 1,500 won level. (Yonhap)