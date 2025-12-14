Electronic boards at currency exchange shops in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, show the won-dollar rate at 1,479 on Sunday. According to the Bank of Korea, the won has averaged above 1,470 per US dollar this month, its weakest level since the Asian financial crisis, when the currency slid to as much as 1,488 in March 1998. The monthly average had already moved above 1,460 amid persistent depreciation since October. The won has remained weaker than 1,450 since Dec. 7 and traded above 1,470 almost throughout Friday’s session, touching 1,479.9 before ending overnight trading at 1,477. (Yonhap)