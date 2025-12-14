The chairman of South Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group, Chung Yong-jin, has attended a Christmas dinner hosted by US Vice President J.D. Vance and met with White House officials and business leaders, the group said Sunday.

Chung attended the year-end event held Friday evening (US time) at Vance's residence in Washington, according to Shinsegae.

The event was also attended by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Business leaders were also present, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Palantir Technologies Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, the company said.

Ahead of the dinner, Chung visited the White House and met with senior officials, including Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to cooperate on US artificial intelligence export programs, while Chung expressed interest in adopting advanced technologies to modernize distribution systems.

The dinner was also attended by members of the Rockbridge Network, an organization founded by Vance. Chung serves as the Asia chairman of the entity and sits on the board of Rockbridge Network Korea, a think tank launched in October, Shinsegae said. (Yonhap)