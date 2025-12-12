South Korean Olympic skeleton medal hopeful Jung Seung-gi earned his first World Cup podium finish in nearly two years Friday in Norway.

Jung claimed the bronze medal in the men's skeleton at the second International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation World Cup of the season in Lillehammer, with a combined time of 1:42.66 after two runs.

Matt Weston of Britain won the title in 1:42.58, and Axel Jungk of Germany took second place in 1:42.63.

Jung had the second-fastest time in the first run at 51.25 seconds, behind only Weston's 51.14 seconds. Jungk only managed the fifth-best time at 51.28 seconds.

However, Jungk led everyone in the second run with 51.35 seconds, while Jung clocked 51.41 seconds in his second go-around. Weston put up 51.44 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in the second run, but still held off the German by 0.05 second.

This was Jung's first World Cup medal since he won bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in January 2024. He is also the 2023 world championships bronze medalist.

The 26-year-old won eight World Cup medals between the 2021-22 and the 2023-24 seasons, but he missed almost the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a lower back injury.

"I am really proud of myself for standing on the podium after overcoming a tough injury rehab," Jung said in a statement put out by his Seoul-based agency, All That Sports. "My starts weren't as great as I wanted in this competition, but I was able to accelerate pretty well and maintain my speed through the finish line. I will try to get quicker starts in upcoming races and make sure I stay healthy for the upcoming Olympics."

In February, Jung will try to become only the second South Korean skeleton athlete to win an Olympic medal, joining the 2018 men's skeleton champion, Yun Sung-bin.

At the first World Cup stop of this season held last month at the Olympic track in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Jung finished fifth, with Weston also crowned the champion there.

The second World Cup event initially scheduled to take place in Innsbruck, Austria, during the final week of November was canceled due to what the IBSF described as "inadequate track preparation." That competition has been moved to Sigulda, Latvia, for next week. (Yonhap)