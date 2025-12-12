South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo said Friday his team will need to take "more of a scientific approach" when selecting their base camp for next year's FIFA World Cup.

Hong returned home after attending the World Cup draw in Washington last week and then checking out base camp options for the Taegeuk Warriors in Mexico, one of three co-hosts alongside the United States and Canada.

South Korea ended up in Group A with Mexico, South Africa and a European playoff winner to be determined in March. South Korea will play all three group stage matches in Mexico -- two near Guadalajara and one near Monterrey.

Hong told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, that he had visited eight base camp sites.

"We focused on elements that we will need, and I liked a few places," Hong said. "But I think we will need to take more of a scientific approach. Climate, adaptation to high altitude and traveling distance were some of our most important considerations."

National teams will submit a list of their three preferred choices to FIFA in January. FIFA will then assign camps, taking into account proximity to teams' group stage matches and specific team requests. The final decisions are expected in March or April.

While Hong's team won't have to travel much -- others must fly between the US and Canada or the US and Mexico -- playing two matches in the high altitude of Guadalajara can present a unique challenge. The western Mexican city sits about 1,500 meters above sea level.

"The biggest key for us is how well we can play at such an elevated place," Hong said. "There are pros and cons to getting to an elevated area early to train. We will consult with experts before making our decision."

Pundits have said South Korea got drawn into an easy group, considering the FIFA ranking positions of their opponents. Mexico are No. 15, seven spots ahead of South Korea, while South Africa check in at No. 61. Denmark, favored to come out of the European playoff group whose winner will be in Group A, are ranked 21st.

However, Hong said he was particularly wary of facing Mexico since they will be the home team and their players are already familiar with the surroundings.

"Home teams will have a major advantage. Back in 2002, no one thought Korea would do that well," Hong said, referring to South Korea's improbable march to the semifinals as a co-host 23 years ago. He was the captain of that squad.

"I think we will have a lot of difficulties playing a team like Mexico," Hong continued. "They have a really passionate fan base, and it won't be an easy match. We have to keep that in mind as we prepare for the tournament." (Yonhap)