Five crew members were rescued Friday after falling overboard from a merchant ship sailing off the southwest coast of Seogwipo on Jeju Island, officials said.

According to Coast Guard officials, a report was filed at 4:47 p.m. that five crew members had fallen into the sea from the 8,580-ton cargo ship about 33 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo Port. Ten people were aboard the vessel at that time.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched rescue boats and a helicopter to the scene for rescue operations, and all of them, who were aboard a life raft, were rescued safely by around 5:52 p.m.

The rescued crew members, all of whom are foreign nationals, were reported to be in stable condition and are being transported to hospitals nearby.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, officials said. (Yonhap)