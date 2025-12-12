The National Theater Company of Korea is closing out its year with “The Tempest,” a reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s final play that extends the company’s annual message of forgiveness and reconciliation.

The original story follows the exiled Duke of Milan, cast out to sea with his daughter Miranda by a usurping brother, who spends 12 years mastering magic on a deserted island before seizing his chance for revenge. Onstage, reality and dream, revenge and pardon, betrayal and reunion intermingle. The play ultimately reveals the deeper power of forgiveness, reconciliation and love.

This production reimagines the Duke of Milan and the King of Naples as women, transforming Prospero into Prospera, the Duchess of Milan, and Alonso into Alonsa, Queen of Naples. Veteran actor Ye Soo-jung stars as Prospera.

“We live in a time when few of us have enough space to look inward. I believe warmth matters most. I hope audiences can find a moment of magic at the theater this year-end,” said director Park Jeong-hee, who is also the company’s artistic director.

"The Tempest" runs through Dec. 28 at the Myeongdong Theater in Seoul. English subtitles will be available on Thursdays and Sundays, except on Dec. 21.