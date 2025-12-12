Police have closed an embezzlement case involving a former manager of singer Sung Si-kyung after the artist declined to seek criminal punishment, authorities said Friday.

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station said it decided not to forward the case involving the former manager to prosecutors, citing insufficient grounds for indictment after confirming that Sung and his agency did not wish to pursue legal action.

The probe began after an unidentified third party filed a complaint accusing the former manager of professional embezzlement. Sung himself had not reported the case, despite having suffered significant financial losses.

The former manager, who had worked closely with Sung for over 10 years, is alleged to have taken VIP concert tickets under the name of cracking down on scalping, selling them and pocketing proceeds amounting to hundreds of millions of won through a bank account under his wife’s name.

The manager later left the company.

Sung’s agency, SK Jaewon, said it became aware of the police complaint only after the third party submitted it to authorities.

“Given the long period of trust we shared with the former manager, we hope the matter can be resolved smoothly,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that the company’s priority was restoring the situation for those who suffered losses, and that it would cooperate to ensure apologies and compensation are provided in a manner acceptable to the parties involved.