The popularity of Netflix’s survival show “Culinary Class Wars” has reshaped Korea’s dining landscape, according to a new trend report released Friday by CatchTable, the restaurant reservation platform operated by Wad Co.

The report analyzed user activity on the CatchTable app before and after the release of Season 1 of the show, which pits underground “black spoon” chefs against established “white spoon” star chefs. First released in 2024, the show became the first Korean unscripted program to rank No. 1 on Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 for three consecutive weeks, signaling its breakout status.

CatchTable examined platform data from Aug. 17 to Sept. 16 (pre-airing) and from Sept. 17 to Oct. 16 (post-airing). The company said the findings confirm that viewer interest in the show quickly translated into real-world dining behavior, extending the program’s cultural reach into Korea’s restaurant scene.

According to the analysis, reservations at restaurants operated by Season 1 chefs increased 3.5 times compared with the month before airing. This spike, CatchTable noted, demonstrates that the show’s popularity directly influenced consumer dining decisions, boosting foot traffic and demand for chef-driven experiences.

Among the most-searched restaurants on the app were Neo, Trid, Deepin, Tianmimi and Guunmong. Chef-related search terms were led by Choi Hyun-seok, Jung Ji-sun, Imokase, Fabri and Lu Ching Lai.

Menu searches also reflected the show’s culinary themes, with dim sum, fresh pasta, dongpo pork, risotto and aglio e olio ranking highest. Saved-item data showed a sharp jump in interest for certain categories: pasta listings increased 407 percent after the show aired, while Chinese cuisine selections rose 265 percent.

The report also highlighted when users were most likely to explore dining options. App traffic peaked between 11 p.m. and midnight, followed by lunchtime (noon to 1 p.m.) and early evening (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.). Although new episodes were released at 4 p.m., CatchTable said the data suggests viewers tended to seek dining inspiration later in the day during their discretionary hours.

A CatchTable spokesperson said the Season 1 phenomenon revived enthusiasm for gastronomy and delivered a meaningful boost to Korea’s restaurant sector, which had been experiencing a period of stagnation.

“The excitement surrounding ‘Culinary Class Wars’ has reinvigorated consumer interest in high-quality dining,” the spokesperson said. “As a leading platform in the restaurant industry, CatchTable will continue to enhance the dining experience and provide more exceptional opportunities for customers.”