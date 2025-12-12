The Korea National Ballet is presenting a new photography exhibition, “Still in Motion,” through Thursday at the Hangaram Art Museum in the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-gu.

The exhibition is led by costume designer Chung Youn-min, who created the look for “Heo Nan Seol Heon — Su Wol Kyung Hwa.”

Seven of the company’s signature productions — “The Lady of the Camellias,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Anna Karenina,” “Giselle,” “Hoi Rang,” “Heo Nan Seol Heon” and “The Nutcracker” — have been reinterpreted by six photographers, each approaching the repertoire through a distinct visual language.

The veteran fashion photographer Hong Jang-hyun, known for shooting the poster image for Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice,” President Lee Jae Myung’s Time magazine cover and a Variety spread with BTS, photographed “The Lady of the Camellias” and “The Little Mermaid” for the exhibition.

“Anna Karenina” was photographed by Kim Hee-june; “Giselle” by Cho Gi-seok; “Hoi Rang” by Rhee Jae-yong; “Heo Nan Seol Heon” by Chung Hee-seung; and “The Nutcracker” by Park Kyung-il.

The show centers on a question: Can ballet continue to exist as a living art form within a still image? The exhibition extends ballet’s sense of movement into photography, looking for what lingers even after the curtain falls.

The project grew out of a question posed five years ago during the pandemic’s “paused stage time” and seeks to record emotion of dancers as an artistic archive.

“Ballet is an art form in which countless hours of work are condensed into a single fleeting gesture,” said Kang Sue-jin, the company’s artistic director. “I hope this exhibition offers audiences another way to encounter the ballet.”

Admission is free.