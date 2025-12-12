Google Korea announced Friday the appointment of Yoon Koo as its new country managing director, effective Jan. 5.

In his new role, Yoon will lead Google Korea’s advertising sales operations, the company said.

A veteran in the global tech industry, Yoon brings over 20 years of leadership experience across major IT firms, with a track record of spearheading digital transformation and sustainable growth.

He served as the head of Apple Korea from April 2018 to January 2022. Before that, he held key roles at Samsung Electronics and spent over a decade at Microsoft from 2003 to 2015.

Yoon holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame and a doctorate in business administration from the University of Iowa.

“We believe Yoon’s extensive expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving Google Korea’s future growth,” a Google Korea official said.

Following the announcement, Yoon shared his thoughts on LinkedIn, saying, "My mission is clear: to ensure Google is a true partner in Korea's success.”

“We will aggressively leverage the momentum of Gemini and AI to democratize growth, foster innovation and empower our strategic customers, spanning global conglomerates, SMBs and start-ups, to achieve their greatest ambitions,” he added.