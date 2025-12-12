Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has won an order to supply 224 hydrogen-powered buses to the state-owned bus group in Guangzhou, marking the largest single hydrogen bus procurement deal in China.

The 8.5-meter hydrogen electric bus, jointly developed by HTWO Guangzhou, Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen fuel cell system unit in China, and Chinese commercial vehicle maker Kaiwo Group, secured the top ranking in Guangzhou Public Transport Group’s recent assessment for the city’s bus procurement project, the Korean company said.

Guangzhou plans to introduce about 450 hydrogen buses through the project. HTWO and Kaiwo will supply 224 units, roughly half of the total.

In a November bid, HTWO and Kaiwo also ranked first in a comprehensive evaluation, securing an additional order for 25 of 50 buses. In total, the two companies plan to deliver 249 hydrogen buses to Guangzhou by the end of 2025.

HTWO Guangzhou, Hyundai’s first overseas hydrogen fuel cell production base, has been expanding its presence since its completion in 2023. The company is now expected to deploy more than 1,000 vehicles equipped with its hydrogen fuel cell systems across China by year-end.

HTWO said the newly developed 8.5-meter bus is powered by a 90-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell system with a power-generation efficiency of 64 percent, surpassing that of conventional internal combustion engines. The model supports long-distance driving and can be fully refueled in just five minutes, offering a combined driving range of up to 576 kilometers.

Additional features include a low-floor design and an optimized roof structure for a more spacious and comfortable passenger cabin. The streamlined door configuration and a short rear overhang of less than 1.1 meters improve vehicle maneuverability. The bus also provides a large 6.1-meter interior space for easier boarding and disembarking.

HTWO said the introduction of the latest hydrogen bus will help strengthen its foothold in China’s hydrogen energy market. As Guangzhou incorporates hydrogen into its carbon reduction and transportation efficiency, the company expects the project to contribute to the expansion of local eco-friendly infrastructure.

“We will continue to work with our local partners to showcase hydrogen fuel cell technology and position hydrogen as a leading clean transportation,” an official said.