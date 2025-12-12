New flight schedule marks 1st new Incheon to Washington route by a Korean air carrier since 1995

Air Premia said Friday it will begin operating four weekly flights between Incheon and Washington’s Dulles International Airport starting April 24, marking the first time in 31 years that a Korean carrier has entered the route.

Air Premia said its new flights are expected to broaden travel options for passengers and strengthen efforts to diversify its North American-bound services. The company noted that Washington is home to the US federal government, international organizations and major research institutes, and generates consistent traffic from diplomatic, public-sector and business travelers.

As of December, Korean Air is the only carrier offering direct flights from Incheon to Washington with seven flights per week.

According to the aviation data portal from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, more than 175,000 travelers used the Incheon–Washington route in 2024. Over 158,000 passengers have chosen the route through November this year, showing solid demand. Air Premia said the additional flights will ease fares, expand transfer options and improve accessibility.

Air Premia’s new route will depart Incheon at 10:05 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and arrive at Dulles at 10:50 a.m. local time. The return flight will leave Washington at 1:20 p.m. on the same days of the week and land in Incheon at 5:45 p.m. the following day. According to Air Premia, the timetable remains subject to government approval, and ticket sales will open on Dec. 15.

With the addition of Washington, Air Premia now has six US destinations, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Washington and Hawaii, to secure a more balanced US network covering both the west and east coasts. The airline added that it plans to continue strengthening its mid- to long-haul operations centered on the North American market.

Air Premia hit 1 million passengers as of Wednesday with 3,808 flight operations this year, achieving the milestone for the first time since it began service in 2021.

“Washington is a strategic route supported by steady demand,” said an Air Premia official. “As this marks the first Korean carrier’s return in 31 years, we aim to provide broader choices and improved service for both leisure and business travelers.”