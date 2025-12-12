Le Sserafim reached 100 million plays on Spotify with “Spaghetti (feat. J-Hope of BTS)” as of Wednesday.

It achieved the feat in the shortest time in its career at about seven weeks, according to agency Source Music. The single became its 16th to garner 100 million streams on the platform.

“Spaghetti” is the main track from the group’s first physical single of the same name. It secured the highest spots for the group on Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Top 100, ranking No. 50 and No. 46, respectively.

The catchy tune has stayed on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. US for six consecutive weeks, charting No. 38 and No. 23, respectively, on charts dated Dec. 13.

Later in December, Le Sserafim will be the only K-pop girl group participating in Countdown Japan 25/26, one of the largest year-end music festivals in Japan.