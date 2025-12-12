South Korean stocks opened higher Friday after concerns over a bubble in the artificial intelligence industry eased following better-than-expected earnings by Broadcom on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 21.28 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,131.9 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors around the globe have voiced concerns over a potential bubble in the AI sector after this year's rally in major tech shares, with Oracle's recent disappointing earnings further weighing on sentiment.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.21 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.34 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, however, fell 0.26 percent.

Analysts, however, said Broadcom's expectation-beating results released after the closing bell eased such concerns over tech shares.

In Seoul, top market cap Samsung Electronics added 0.37 percent and SK hynix gained 1.42 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.59 percent and its sister Kia increased 0.81 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,471.2 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)