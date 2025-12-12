A US lawmaker called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Thursday to take a look at the case of an Army veteran of Korean descent who was forced to self-deport earlier this year, underscoring his sacrifice during the US invasion of Panama in 1989.

During a House hearing, Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI) brought up the story of Sae Joon Park who reportedly self-deported to South Korea in June after having lived in the US for nearly five decades at a time when US President Donald Trump's administration stepped up its policy to curb immigration.

Park is a veteran with a Purple Heart -- a military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving in the military. In 1989, he was wounded during his deployment to Panama. His deportation was in connection with charges related to drug possession and failure to appear in court from more than 15 years ago, according to NPR.

"Will you commit to at least looking at Mr. Park's case to see if you can help him find a pathway back to this country that he sacrificed so much for," he said.

Magaziner's aide held up a tablet screen where Park appeared via a Zoom link, as the lawmaker explained Park's sacrifice and his struggle to manage post-traumatic stress disorder.

"He is a US Army combat veteran who was shot twice while serving our country in Panama in 1989. Like many veterans, he struggled with PTSD and substance abuse after service. He was arrested in the 1990s for some minor drug offenses. Nothing serious," he said.

"He has sacrificed more for this country than most people ever have. Earlier this year, you deported him to Korea, a country he hasn't lived in since he was seven years old."

When the lawmaker asked her how many US military veterans she has deported, Noem said that her department has not deported US citizens or military veterans.

"I am grateful for every single person that has served our country," she said.

The secretary also said that she will "absolutely" look at Park's case.

The Trump administration has been doubling down on its immigration and border security policies in a move that it says will help protect American workers and citizens' safety. (Yonhap)