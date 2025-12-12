'Entering new market, working with new people — that unfamiliarity is something I actually enjoy,' Ji says

For a 30-something Korean actor, few have sampled as many genres as Ji Chang-wook, whose resume spans morning daily soaps, musicals, action-crime tentpoles and even international projects, including Chinese dramas.

Since making his debut in a 2008 independent film, Ji has steadily built a career defined by range. His latest project is Disney+ crime series "The Manipulated," where he stars opposite actor and K-pop idol Do Kyung-soo. The series reimagines and expands the universe of 2017 action feature "Fabricated City," introducing new lore, characters and a more serialized narrative structure.

In person, Ji exudes a calm presence with a low, soothing register. But his quiet demeanor does little to mask an appetite for experimentation — even as his schedule remains packed.

Looking ahead, Ji is set for a major push in cross-border storytelling. His upcoming slate includes Disney+'s first Korea-Japan romantic comedy, "Merry Berry Love," co-starring Japanese actor Mio Imada, and two K-drama rom-coms with female A-listers: Netflix's "Scandal," opposite Son Ye-jin, and "Human X Gumiho" with Jun Ji-hyun.

Despite the workload, Ji says he's embracing the momentum.

“Of course, there are times when I get tired of living like this. Sometimes it feels like I barely have a personal life. ... (But) I feel like this is a time in my life when I actually want to work more. I feel like I'm capable of doing more than what I want to do, and I want to show more. I'm more passionate, more eager and I want to take on more," he said.

"So being this busy — I'm grateful for it, and honestly, I really like it," said Ji.

Beyond “The Manipulated,” Ji has continued to diversify across genres — a shift he sees as reflective of the current industry landscape, where actors are one part of a much larger ecosystem.

“Acting is acting, of course, but I feel like we've entered a time when everything outside of acting has become even more important. Direction, cinematography, art, props, makeup, costumes — all of these elements collectively shape who I am on the screen. In that sense, that whole process is the real work. So I'm constantly thinking about how not to repeat the same things and trying to find new approaches,” he said.

Revisiting “Fabricated City” for its series adaptation was one way he pushed himself.

“After filming 'Fabricated City' 10 years ago and then receiving the offer for 'The Manipulated,' I did feel some pressure about how I should approach turning a film I made a decade ago into a series. ... I really wanted to take what I had done 10 years ago and develop it into something more," he said.

Ji added that “The Manipulated” demanded more action from him than any previous title.

“Starting from Episode 1, there were motorcycle scenes, and once my character goes into prison, he keeps getting beaten up — it was nonstop action. After he gets out, there were also lots of car-chase sequences,” he said.

“I think I always have the same thoughts whenever I do action projects. I constantly think, ‘I really don't want to do action anymore,' because it's so physically demanding. Honestly, while filming 'The Manipulated,' I thought, ‘Maybe this will be my last action project.' I'm getting older, and there are moments when I can't perform the way I want to, no matter how determined I feel," he said.

"So every time I do action, I think, 'This must be the last one. I shouldn't do this anymore.' And yet, I'm sure that a few years from now, I'll end up repeating the same cycle all over again," he laughed.

Having wrapped another challenging production, Ji says he's ready to widen his horizons. Without offering specifics, he stated he is open to more global work.

“To be honest, I want to try any project that seems fun. As a Korean actor, I can't help but think about how I can maintain a longer career. In the past, Korean dramas becoming successful overseas naturally led to actors gaining international recognition and love from global fans and viewers," he said.

"But these days, I've started to think that going abroad and working on projects directly could be another great way to grow. And after actually trying it, I've realized it's even more fun."

"Stepping into a completely new market with a different culture from Korea, working with new people — that unfamiliarity and slight discomfort you feel at first, I actually find that really enjoyable and memorable. ... So through those experiences, I'm gradually expanding what I'm capable of doing," said Ji.