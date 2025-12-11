Coach Kim Wan-ki of the Samcheok City Hall marathon team, whose attempt at postrace care of a marathoner at the finish line sparked heated debate online last month, has been heavily penalized.

The Samcheok Sports Council said Thursday that Kim has been suspended from duties for one year and six months for negligence of duty, abuse of authority, human rights violations and workplace harassment. The decision came from the council’s disciplinary committee a day earlier.

Controversy erupted after a video of Kim making what some viewers interpreted as “inappropriate” physical contact with marathoner Lee Su-min at the 2025 Incheon International Marathon went viral.

Lee, a 33-year-old runner with the Samcheok City Hall track team, won the women’s elite division at the 2025 Incheon International Marathon on Nov. 23. As she crossed the finish line, Kim approached her and attempted to drape a towel over her upper body. Lee grimaced and pushed him away. The moment, captured in the live broadcast, quickly spread online.

Although Kim claimed that it was a routine part of athlete care, Lee and four other current and former athletes filed a petition with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, taking issue with the coach's overall conduct.

Their complaint detailed Kim’s communication style, behavior, training and competition preparation methods, as well as contract-related issues. However, it did not include allegations of sexual misconduct or inappropriate touching.

Kim has been barred from working as a coach, athlete, referee, team staff member or organizational executive. He has seven days to file an appeal.

However, Kim was already nearing the end of his contract, which expires at the end of this month, having coached the team since its launch in 2022.