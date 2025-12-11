Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has opened the 16th Samsung Stepping Stone of Hope center, completing a nationwide support network for adolescents preparing for independence — a decade after launching the program.

The initiative, first introduced with the Busan center in 2015, supports young adults who must leave child welfare facilities or foster care when they turn 18. The program provides stable housing and offers job training, employment readiness and financial self-reliance programs to ease their transition into adulthood.

The opening ceremony for the newest center, located at the Incheon Youth Center in Bupyeong-gu, highlighted the program’s progress and future direction. Beneficiary Jeong Jae-guk shared his experience, saying, “From high school to adulthood, the program helped me find a job and build a life. Now I want to become a stepping stone for someone else.”

Around 200 officials attended, including First Vice Health Minister Lee Seu-ran, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, Samsung Global Research President Chang Seok-hoon and Samsung Electronics Communications Chief Baek Soo-hyun.

The Stepping Stone program began as a donation proposal from Samsung employees marking the 20th anniversary of the group’s “New Management” initiative. Over the past decade, Samsung said it has supported 54,611 care leavers with transitional housing, self-reliance education and job-training services across Korea. With the addition of the Incheon facility, Samsung now operates 16 centers in 13 regions nationwide.

The centers provide not only residential space, but also safe environments where young adults learn essential life skills, from cooking and cleaning to financial literacy and asset management.

In 2023, Samsung expanded the initiative with Hope Stepping Stone 2.0, focusing on equipping care leavers with technical skills needed for stable employment. Career training spans electronics and IT manufacturing, shipbuilding, baking, semiconductor pipe fitting, digital advertising and other fields, supported by expertise from Samsung affiliates.

Over the past three years, 241 young adults aged up to 34 have joined the program, with 167 completing training and 79 securing jobs — a 47.3 percent employment rate.

On Monday, Samsung received a presidential commendation at the fifth Korea Good Donation Awards for its structured support for care leavers. Vice Health Minister Lee said, “The program has greatly helped care leavers settle into society and is a leading example of private-sector self-reliance support.”