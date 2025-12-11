Hanwha Group’s financial affiliates — Hanwha Life Insurance, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Asset Management and Hanwha Investment & Securities — participated in Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the United Arab Emirates over the past week, aligning their global ambitions with the event’s focus on the convergence of traditional finance and digital technology.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week, one of the Middle East’s largest annual financial gatherings, is hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market under the patronage of the Abu Dhabi crown prince. Now in its fourth year, it ran from Monday to Thursday and brought together government and business leaders representing more than half of global gross domestic product.

Hanwha Life Insurance President and Chief Global Officer Kim Dong-won delivered an opening speech at the Global Market Summit on Monday. Senior executives from the group also spoke across multiple sessions throughout the week.

Hanwha Asset Management CEO Kim Jong-ho addressed the Asset Abu Dhabi Forum on Tuesday, highlighting the strong performance of Korea’s defense industry — showcased through the firm’s Plus exchange-traded fund — and its potential for global scale when paired with private equity and venture capital.

At the Fintech Abu Dhabi Forum on Wednesday, Hanwha Life Insurance Vice President Kim Dong-wook outlined the insurer’s operational strategy amid accelerating digitalization. Hanwha also hosted “K-Night by Hanwha,” a networking event that brought together about 100 Korean students and professionals in the UAE, including acting Ambassador Park Jong-kyung.

Across the conference, participants discussed artificial intelligence-driven financial innovation, shifting capital flows, regulatory trends and sustainable finance. Hanwha presented a strategy to combine the stability of traditional finance with the openness of digital platforms, aiming to create an integrated, on-chain financial experience for customers.

Throughout the week, Hanwha’s boardroom lounge served as a meeting hub for institutional investors and fintech partners. Executives from the group’s financial units held a series of bilateral meetings to strengthen partnerships and broaden their regional capital network.

Hanwha’s financial affiliates also signed several memorandums of understanding with global firms. On Monday, Hanwha Asset Management partnered with US-based investment firm MarcyPen to support the overseas expansion of Korea’s culture and lifestyle industries. On Wednesday, Hanwha Investment & Securities signed an agreement with digital wallet operator Kresus to advance its transition toward digital asset securities.

Hanwha said it plans to use Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 as a springboard to establish the UAE as its regional base, deepen Korea-UAE financial cooperation and accelerate its global expansion by leveraging the technological capabilities of its financial subsidiaries.