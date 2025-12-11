Authority over access to the Demilitarized Zone is testing coordination between the South Korean government and the United Nations Command, as the two sides struggle to align their views on who should approve entry into the area.

According to local reports Thursday, South Korea’s Ministry of Government Legislation recently held a closed-door meeting with the UNC last week to discuss a potential change in who authorizes entry into the DMZ. The meeting, however, ended with no progress made.

The ministry confirmed that the meeting took place but declined to provide details, citing confidentiality and the risk of affecting ongoing consultations with the UNC. The UNC also declined to comment for the same reason.

The talks came as Seoul pursues increased authority over access to the DMZ.

On Dec. 3, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young — also a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party — publicly criticized the UNC for rejecting a request by the presidential National Security Office to visit a Korean War remains recovery site inside the DMZ.

“It undermines our dignity as a sovereign state if we cannot even enter territory where we are supposed to exercise our own jurisdiction,” Chung said at a National Assembly hearing convened to gather views on expanding Seoul’s authority to use the DMZ for peaceful purposes.

This was not the first time the UNC blocked civilian access for non-military purposes.

In June, Cardinal You Heung-sik — the first Korean to serve as a prefect of a Vatican dicastery — was denied entry to the DMZ. During the Moon Jae-in administration, which ran from 2017-2022 and emphasized engagement with North Korea, several proposed inter-Korean exchange projects also ran into friction with the UNC over plans involving access through the zone.

Currently, the armistice states that no personnel — military or civilian — may enter areas under either side’s military control within the DMZ without the authorization of the UNC commander.

The Armistice, signed in 1953 by the UN Command on behalf of South Korea, along with North Korea and China’s People’s Volunteer Army, established the Military Armistice Commission to supervise compliance within the DMZ. South Korea was not a direct signatory. Under the armistice framework, the Military Armistice Commission is formally tasked with managing access to the DMZ. But with North Korea and China no longer taking part in the commission, the UNC has effectively assumed those functions and exercises the approval authority in practice.

Chung’s criticism took legislative form days later, when ruling party lawmakers, including Reps. Lee Jae-gang and Han Jeoung-ae, introduced a set of bills aimed at supporting the peaceful use of the DMZ.

The legislation, composed of three separate proposals, would allow the South Korean government to authorize access to the zone “notwithstanding the Armistice Agreement,” and would give the bills precedence over other DMZ-related laws.

However, the Defense Ministry warned that the new legislation “must not override the Military Facilities Protection Act,” emphasizing that any peaceful use of the DMZ must remain “within the scope that does not impede military operations under the Armistice Agreement.”

Kim Jung-min, a former military judge advocate and now a chief attorney of a private lawfirm, told The Korea Herald that while the Constitution gives domestic and international law equal status, the armistice should be treated as having practical priority.

“Even if the armistice is not a perfect international treaty in the conventional sense, when international obligations conflict with domestic law, the international norm must take precedence because it concerns trust and commitments between states,” he said.

He added that exceptions to UNC approval can only be achieved “through persuasion and dialogue,” not unilateral legislation.

Kim further noted that fundamentally altering the current structure would require “a peace agreement that replaces the armistice,” adding, “Short of that, gaining initiative is structurally difficult because South Korea is not an original signatory to the armistice.”

The UNC reiterated the importance of adhering to the armistice.

“The Armistice Agreement remains the framework governing civilian and military access to Armistice-administered areas, including the Demilitarized Zone,” the command said in a statement released Thursday.

“Upholding this framework is critical to ensuring safety, operational clarity, and the stability it has preserved for more than seven decades,” it said.

Complicating matters further, US Forces Korea on Thursday announced that it would reclaim control over access gates at Osan Air Base, located about 90 kilometers south of the DMZ in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. In doing so, it revoked the gate management authority previously granted to the South Korean Air Force.

Osan houses the US 7th Air Force as well as Korean Air Force units conducting combined operations. Under the Status of Forces Agreement, the US military may take any measures necessary to secure and manage bases provided by South Korea.