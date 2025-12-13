SINGAPORE — From colorful lights cascading over towering Supertrees to Vespa sidecar rides through heritage districts, Singapore is rolling out a mix of holiday events and cultural experiences this season.

At Gardens by the Bay, the Supertree Grove’s nightly light show — typically held twice a day — runs three times during the Christmas period as Christmas Wonderland continues through Jan. 1. The annual market draws both locals and tourists with food stalls, photo booths, artificial snow and festive installations. Visitors can also dine above the canopy at Janice Wong’s dessert cafe, perched atop one of the Supertrees.

Those looking to explore the city in an unconventional way can join Singapore Sidecars, which operates guided rides on classic Vespa sidecars through Kampong Glam and the Civic District. The tour has become a favorite among cruise and transit passengers.

“Cruise tourists love this tour because they can see the whole city in a short time,” said Simon Wong, CEO of Singapore Sidecars. “You can cover three districts in one hour. Now, with our electric sidecar, it’s an environmentally friendly way to tour as well.”

The two-hour experience includes commentary from trained guides, stops for snacks and optional detours such as Lau Pa Sat’s satay street. Evening rides are popular, giving guests the chance to catch Marina Bay Sands’ 8 p.m. light show from the sidecar. “If you book through our official Instagram account, it’s the cheapest,” Wong added.

For a look into Peranakan heritage, The Intan Museum offers a personal, home-based collection curated by founder Alvin Yapp. Encouraged by the government to formalize his extensive assortment of porcelain, beaded slippers and household wares, Yapp converted his residence into a private museum known for intimate storytelling and rare artifacts.

The house features antique chamber pots and spittoons along the staircase, rows of colorful French-beaded slippers Yapp collected in his youth and traditional wedding attire, including a pink silk gown once worn with a bamboo belt. The Intan also hosts cooking classes, tea sessions and private dining by reservation.

Chocolate enthusiasts can visit Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie, a shop inspired by the imagined adult life of William Bucket from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The brand uses cacao exclusively from Asian growers in Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia as part of its commitment to supporting local farms and reducing carbon emissions. Staff sort beans individually, rejecting any batch with more than 10 percent imperfections, and produce single-origin chocolates, plant-based bars and a sweet cacao wine.

Adding to the city’s creative energy is New Bahru, a former school transformed into a youth-oriented cultural hub. The complex brings together restaurants, cafes and concept stores such as Beyond The Vines Design House, Make by Ginlee and Soilboy, which combines plant retail with workshops. PPP Coffee, noted for its coffee omakase and specialty beans, anchors the development’s cafe scene.