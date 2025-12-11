President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday Ukraine had agreed on key points of a post-war reconstruction plan in talks with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and other top officials amid moves to clinch an overall settlement of the nearly four-year-old war.

Zelenskyy said he had held talks focusing on an "economic document" at a meeting with Kushner, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Proceeding with reconstruction of Ukraine after the destruction wrought by Russian air raids and frontline combat has become a major element in discussions on a settlement, along with security guarantees and concerns over territory.

"The principles of the economic document are completely clear and we are fully aligned with the American side," Zelenskyy said.

"An important common principle is that for reconstruction to be of high quality and economic growth after this war to be tangible, real security must be at the core. When there is security, everything else is there too." Zelenskyy, joined in the discussions by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, other Ukrainian officials and senior military officers, said work was proceeding on the "fundamental document" of 20 points aimed at ending the war.

He said two other associated documents dealt with security guarantees and economic issues.

Kushner has emerged as a central figure in the process of negotiating a peace settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

Alongside Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, he attended five hours of Kremlin talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then later discussions with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

Kushner previously played a major role in negotiating a ceasefire agreement in Gaza between Israel and Hamas and has been active in proposals for reconstruction in Gaza.

A key point in plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine has been the establishment of an investment fund for sectors including rare metals -- sought by the US, with Svyrydenko playing a key role in setting it up.

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany held a call on Wednesday with Trump to discuss Washington's latest peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine, in what they said was "a critical moment" in the process.

Members of the "Coalition of the Willing" group of nations backing Ukraine, led by European Union member states, are to meet on Thursday, the French presidency said. (Reuters)