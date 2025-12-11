BTS surpassed 700 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Permission to Dance” as of Wednesday, according to label Big Hit Music on Thursday.

The band now has 10 music videos that have reached the milestone.

“Permission to Dance” was released in July 2021, aiming to lift the spirits of listeners during the pandemic with its upbeat melodies and positive message. Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran participated in writing the lyrics.

The septet performed the dance pop tune at the United Nations General Assembly in 2021.

The single headed straight to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 and tallied seven weeks on the main songs chart.

Meanwhile, the group’s anthology album from 2022, “Proof,” ranked No. 10 on Billboard’s Year-End World Albums Chart, while Jimin’s solo single “Who” ranked No. 57 on the Year-End Hot 100.