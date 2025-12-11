Lee Junho of 2PM will host a fan meetup in Seoul for two days next month in time for his birthday, his agency 03 Collective said on Wednesday.

He will meet and greet fans at the event slated to be held Jan. 24-25, spending time together not only for his birthday but also at the beginning of a new year. The two-day event will be livestreamed for his fans across the world.

The singer and actor won a number of awards for his male lead role in the drama “Typhoon Family,” which came to an end last month. He is set to star as a civil servant who obtains superpowers in Netflix Korea’s new series “Cashero,” which starts airing Dec. 26.

Lee Junho launched his agency in August after 17 years with JYP Entertainment.