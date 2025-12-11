Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Thursday dismissed a news report that he received illegal money from the Unification Church as "false," saying he met a church official currently on trial only once and had no further contact.

A news report said the previous day that Chung, a lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Party, was among several former and current DP lawmakers who had allegedly received money and gifts from Yun Young-ho, a former high-ranking Unification Church official.

Issuing his response to the press, Chung rejected the report as a "groundless false rumor," saying he had only met Yun once.

Chung said he visited the church's headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, at the suggestion of a friend during a group trip to the nearby region in 2021, when he was not a lawmaker.

He met Yun for tea once at that time but had no contact with him since, Chung said.

As for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, Chung also said he has never met her.

The minister said he took pride in the fact that his name has never been involved in money-related cases during his 30-year political career, adding that he plans to take legal action against news outlets raising groundless allegations.

A special prosecution team has sought a four-year prison term for Yun on charges of giving Chanel bags, luxury items and other valuables to former President Yoon Seok Yeol's wife, Kim Keon Hee, in pursuit of favors, as well as providing money to members of Yoon's People Power Party.

The scandal showed signs of spilling over to the DP after it was reported that Yun claimed he had also "approached" several individuals who are now minister-level officials in the current administration between 2017-2021.

Earlier in the day, Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo offered to resign in the face of allegations that he received money and luxury gifts from the church, although he rejected them as "completely groundless."

On Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung ordered a stern investigation into alleged illegal ties between a religious group and politicians, regardless of political affiliation or rank. (Yonhap)