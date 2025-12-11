South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its key rate by 0.25 percentage point in line with the market's expectations.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 32.68 points, or 0.79 percent, to 4,167.68 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the US central bank decided to lower the key rate to the 3.5-3.75 percent range.

The third reduction since September has put the gap between the key rates of South Korea and the United States at up to 1.25 percentage points.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 2.22 percent, while SK hynix shed 0.17 percent. LG Energy Solution lost 0.91 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.6 percent, and Kia remained unchanged from the previous session.

The local currency was trading at 1,464.5 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)