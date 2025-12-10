South Korea on Wednesday reported two additional cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, raising the total number of infections at poultry farms this season to 10.

The new cases were detected at a layer chicken farm in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, and in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, according to agricultural authorities.

Authorities are carrying out follow-up measures, including entry controls, culling and epidemiological investigations, they added.

"We ask farms to bolster quarantine measures to prevent the disease from spreading to surrounding areas of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province, which have reported several infection cases this season," an official from the agriculture ministry said. (Yonhap)