Soloist tops Billboard Korea Hot 100 for the second consecutive week

Hwasa of Mamamoo continues to see chart success, claiming her first-ever No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and topping the Billboard Korea Hot 100 for the second consecutive week.

According to Billboard, Hwasa made gains on the global stage for the first time since she began her solo career in 2019.

Her latest release, “Good Goodbye,” rose to No. 1 on the music chart’s World Digital Song Sales Chart dated Dec. 13 and released Wednesday, up from No. 2 the previous week.

The track also climbed to No. 32 on the Billboard Global 200, marking a strong international reception after debuting at No. 43 in its first release in October.

“Good Goodbye” also maintained its top position on the Billboard Korea Hot 100 chart, after debuting at No. 1 on the chart’s inaugural edition dated Dec. 6. The Billboard Korea Hot 100 is a newly launched chart by Billboard and Billboard Korea that ranks the most popular songs in South Korea based on official data, including streaming and digital sales across major domestic and global music platforms.

The single’s popularity skyrocketed following Hwasa’s performance with actor Park Jung-min at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, with the duet going viral across social media and music platforms.

Driven by this surge in public interest, “Good Goodbye” saw a rare feat of simultaneously topping all real-time, daily and weekly charts on South Korea’s six major music services: Melon, Genie, YouTube Music, Flo and Vibe. Hwasa is also the first solo female artist in 2025 to have achieved this feat.