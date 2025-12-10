KT Corp. has named three finalists in its search for a new chief executive, with the final decision expected on Dec. 16, as the telecom carrier faces mounting pressure to elevate its role in the fast-evolving digital infrastructure sector.

The shortlist includes Park Yoon-young, a long-serving KT executive; Joo Hyung-chul, a former presidential economic advisor and SK Communications CEO; and Hong Won-pyo, a former chief of SK Shieldus with leadership experience at Samsung SDS and KTF, KT’s predecessor.

The selection was confirmed Tuesday by KT’s board nomination committee, following virtual interviews with seven candidates. The committee assessed qualifications based on management expertise, sector knowledge, leadership and communication skills, according to KT.

This CEO transition follows a period of operational disruptions, including unauthorized micro-payment issues that have raised regulatory scrutiny. KT’s next leader will be tasked with steering the company through a broad restructuring of its AI, telecom and cloud business units, amid intensifying domestic competition and shifting investor expectations.

Park, who joined Korea Telecom in 1992, previously led KT’s corporate division and has played a central role in B2B development and overseas ventures. He was a finalist in previous CEO selection rounds, including in 2023. Joo, the only candidate from outside KT, began his career as an engineer at SK Telecom and later advised the presidential office during the Moon Jae-in administration on economic policy. Hong, who has held senior positions across Samsung and SK affiliates, brings experience in network technology, cybersecurity and cloud platforms.

The final nominee will be put forward for approval at KT’s annual shareholders meeting scheduled for March 2026.