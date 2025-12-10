Taiwan Tourism Administration Unveils "Sustainability, Digital Innovation, and International Marketing" Three Tourism Direction, Inspiring Matsu's "Island Pilgrimage" as a Mindful Travel Movement

LIENCHIANG COUNTY, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global tourism sector rebounds, Taiwan is positioning its tourism industry for a new direction in growth. The Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has introduced a three-part roadmap —"Local Immersion, Digital Transition, and International Promotion" — to shape its plans for the future of the sector. This integrated approach is designed to support local communities through travel, building an industry that celebrates cultural heritage while stimulating resilient local economy.

Exemplifying the commitment to sustainable travel, the Matsu National Scenic Area Administration has launched "Island Pilgrimage: A Slow Travel Trek Through Matsu." The program weaves together environmental stewardship, cultural experiences, and community-led walks to invite visitors to discover the islands on foot. Located northwest of Taiwan's main island near mainland China's Fujian coast, the Matsu islands—Nangan, Beigan, Juguang, and Dongyin—offer a distinctive mix of historical landmarks and coastal landscapes.

Following its August launch, the initiative has organized guided walks across Nangan, Beigan, and Juguang. Television hosts Xie Zheqing and Duan Huilin, along with South Korean cheerleader Lee Ho-Jong, have taken part in the routes, sharing their perspectives on Matsu's culture and natural scenery. In September, a travel agency affiliated with La New Group introduced a five-day walking itinerary, encouraging more travelers to choose low-carbon trips and reflecting a commitment to sustainable business practices.

"Matsu offers a rare blend of natural and historical assets, making it an ideal place to promote responsible tourism and preserve its cultural heritage," stated by Hong Zhiguang, Director of the Matsu National Scenic Area Administration. "Slow, walking-based travel drives local tourism transformation and provides visitors the chance to connect more deeply with the islands." Looking ahead, the Administration will expand the "Island Pilgrimage" project with cross-island routes and stamp-collecting activities, working to establish Matsu as a premier destination for walking holidays in Taiwan.