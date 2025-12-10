Korea Herald correspondent

DOHA, Qatar — World leaders, diplomats and global experts renewed calls for justice through collective action at the 23rd Doha Forum, held Dec. 6–8, as mounting geopolitical, economic and humanitarian crises continue to challenge the international community.

Attended by more than 6,000 participants from 150 countries, the forum reaffirmed the urgency of principled global cooperation across key areas, including economic development and trade, conflict mediation and peacebuilding, global governance, digital and AI governance, media integrity, humanitarian response, and the global energy transition.

Opening the forum, Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the gathering comes at a critical moment for the world.

“This year’s forum convenes at a time when regional and international circumstances call for collective efforts to reduce tensions and support peace and sustainability in our region and the world,” he said.

He further called for advancing justice, strengthening human development, and reaffirming the principles of peaceful conflict resolution.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani underscored the centrality of justice in global peace efforts.

“Justice is not merely a political objective but a fundamental pillar for maintaining international peace,” he said, adding that “only just solutions can create sustainable peace and prevent the ongoing cycle of conflict and division.”

But he warned that “the absence of accountability remains one of the most dangerous manifestations of dysfunction in our international system,” stressing the need to “restore confidence in the rule of law and foster a more just international system.”

Underlining Qatar’s long-standing role as a mediator, he said, “Mediation is neither a political luxury nor a self-serving choice for us. It is a deeply rooted approach that we pursue sincerely, based on our belief that building genuine peace begins with inclusion rather than exclusion, and with expanding common ground rather than deepening divisions.”

Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates praised Qatar’s role in global development, citing its partnership with the foundation in health, social development and poverty reduction.

He noted that “global cooperation, including Qatar’s support, has helped reduce annual child mortality from 10 million to about 5 million.”

Gates also emphasized that the poor must benefit early from the AI revolution and expressed confidence that continued international support could reduce global child mortality to below two percent.

“Saving the lives of millions of children is the most important ethical issue of our time,” he said.

On the second day of the forum, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking in a newsmaker interview with Foreign Policy’s Ravi Aggarwal, said the new US strategy marks “a major shift away from traditional alliances,” particularly with Europe. She warned that such a move could unnecessarily divide key security partners and expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s second-term emphasis on moving away from what she described as “core American values.”

In another newsmaker interview, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, praised Qatar’s role in the Gaza peace talks, saying Doha’s goal was “actually getting to peace,” rather than enhancing its image. Trump said Washington would continue competing with China over rare earth minerals and confirmed that the US would support Gaza’s reconstruction, adding, “But no one in America wants to bear the entire responsibility.”

Closing the forum, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chair of the Qatar Foundation and the Education Above All Foundation, stressed that justice must be lived, not merely spoken. “Justice, at its core, is a faith, a culture, and a practice deeply rooted in reality,” she said, calling it a universal value essential for protecting the vulnerable and promoting fairness in international relations.

Bint Nasser cited education as the foundation of social justice and reaffirmed the Doha Forum’s role as a vital global platform for dialogue on man-made global challenges.

The Korea Herald has covered diplomatic discussions at the Doha Forum since 2022. On the sidelines of the forum, The Korea Herald and Qatar’s The Peninsula formed a media partnership in 2022 to promote content sharing and journalistic exchanges, strengthening Korea–Qatar media cooperation.

Qatar reaffirmed its role as a global mediator and hub for international dialogue, with discussions focused on Gaza, major conflicts, humanitarian diplomacy, fair technology and the inclusion of the Global South.

Despite extensive debate on roadmaps, visions, linkages, mediation, innovation, strategies and communication, the forum concluded with renewed calls for justice and a fairer world — but without concrete official resolutions.