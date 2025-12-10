HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of leading global technology and entertainment company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with MADFINGER Games, an independent game studio based in the Czech Republic. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's Global Application Acceleration Platform (GAAP), the collaboration will ensure a more consistent, high quality gaming experience for players globally, particularly in China, addressing previous network issues and enabling seamless gameplay for the studio's flagship title, Gray Zone Warfare. Early results of the partnership have shown a reduction in median latency from 160ms to 60ms, alongside enhanced security, and improved network reliability, demonstrating Tencent Cloud's strong capabilities in supporting global gaming partners.

MADFINGER Games is a globally renowned Czech independent game studio with a rich history of crafting award-winning titles played by millions worldwide. The team is currently focused on advancing its PC project – the successful, genre-elevating tactical extraction FPS Gray Zone Warfare.

Tencent Cloud's GAAP enables global users to gain fast, stable, and secure access to online services through globally deployed nodes, a high-speed global network, intelligent routing, and built-in attack defense. With an intuitive user interface, the solution also allows the studio to configure high-speed connections to its origin servers within minutes and monitor connection status directly from the console, simplifying operations while maintaining an optimal player experience.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Europe, Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are delighted to support MADFINGER Games in delivering a seamless gaming experience for players. By deploying our Global Application Acceleration Platform, we enable the game studio to address cross-border connectivity challenges and deliver stable, low-latency gameplay for users globally, with improved performance in China. This collaboration exemplifies Tencent Cloud's commitment to our partners and our drive for technological innovation in the global gaming industry."

Johanny Clerc-Renaud, Technical Director, MADFINGER Games, said, "As MADFINGER Games continues to set new benchmarks in creativity, technology, and immersive design, our partnership with Tencent Cloud has been instrumental in enhancing the player experience globally including in China. Improved network stability and reduced latency enable our community to fully immerse themselves in the world of Gray Zone Warfare, wherever they are. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Tencent Cloud as we expand globally and continue to deliver high-quality, immersive experiences to players around the world."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About MADFINGER Games:

