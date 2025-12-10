The Thai Embassy in Seoul celebrated Thailand’s National Day, highlighting the growing Thai-Korean strategic partnership on Dec. 3.

Speaking at the event, Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat said 2025 saw renewed bilateral momentum, with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and President Lee Jae-myung reaffirming political, security and economic cooperation at APEC, including progress on a trade partnership pact.

“This year, the Thai community in Korea, now numbering over 170,000 people, established several admirable community organizations, including the Thai Women’s Council and the Thai Cultural Council,” he said.

Sangrat also referred to the first Thailand-Korea Strategic Dialogue, which was held recently to advance a comprehensive partnership. He also noted the success of the Sawasdee Seoul 2025 festival in Seoul and plans to double bilateral trade from $15 billion to $30 billion alongside expanding business, academic, and biotech cooperation.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young, who also attended the event, described Thailand as “a treasured friend that stood with the Republic of Korea during the Korean War.”

Chung said Korea and Thailand have built a strong 67-year partnership across trade, defense, culture and tourism, with over 2 million mutual visitors last year, adding that Thailand plays a key role in Korea-ASEAN cooperation and regional peace efforts.

“I ask for your continued support and cooperation for peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the minister said, underscoring Thailand and ASEAN in promoting regional stability.