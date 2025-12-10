Rose of Blackpink ranked No. 9 on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100 Chart with her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.,”

The mega hit song notched the top spot on the annual Global 200 and Global 200 excl. US Charts, while her solo set “Rosie” sat at No. 112 on the Year-End Billboard 200.

She set a series of records on Billboard’s main songs chart with “APT.,” hitting it at No. 3, the highest spot for a K-pop female artist. She also stayed on the chart for 45 weeks, the longest chart run for a K-pop artist.

"APT." picked up the song of the year trophy from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September. Now, Rose is awaiting the results from the Grammy Awards, which shortlisted the single for song of the year. She is also a nominee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Mars.