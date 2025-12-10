Rep. Yohan Ihn of the opposition People Power Party announced his departure from the National Assembly on Wednesday after serving about 1 1/2 years of his term.

The 66-year-old physician-turned-politician expressed his bid to relinquish his authority and return to his previous job, which could "contribute to social unity and national development," he told reporters at the National Assembly, adding that partisanship rampant in South Korea's political arena has hampered both.

He also said the country must overcome the "unfortunate events" that have been taking place since former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition in December 2024.

Rep. Shin Dong-uk of the People Power Party told reporters after the announcement that Ihn's resignation came amid his party being dragged by the ruling Democratic Party's majority, which led Ihn to conclude he could no longer function as a member of the National Assembly.

Ihn made his political debut as a proportional representative in the 2024 general election, with his term set to end in May 2028.

After Ihn's resignation, former Sejong City Council member Lee So-hee will succeed Ihn's seat, and the main opposition party will retain its 107 seats out of 298 in the National Assembly.