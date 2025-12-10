Rep. Ihn Yohan of the main opposition People Power Party announced his resignation on Wednesday, calling for the nation to overcome "unfortunate events" following a failed martial law bid by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Ihn, the first foreigner to pass the country's medical licensing examination and the first special naturalized citizen, won a proportional seat in the April 10 general elections last year.

"I wish to wrap up my year and a half of parliamentary activities and return to my original profession," he said during a press conference.

"Starting with myself, I am giving up all my vested interests and returning to my field to contribute to national unity and development," he added.

Ihn, who had been closely aligned with Yoon, said South Korea must work to overcome the "unfortunate events" that have unfolded since Yoon's failed martial law bid.

With Ihn's departure, Rep. Lee So-hee, who is next in line on the proportional representation list, will take over the parliamentary seat.

Ihn was appointed head of the PPP's innovation committee in October 2023 under the Yoon administration but stepped down just 42 days later.

Fluent in Korean, using the dialect of the Jeolla region in the southern part of the country, Ihn, also known by his English name John A. Linton, was granted South Korean citizenship as a "foreign special contributor" in 2012. (Yonhap)