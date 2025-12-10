SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has published its 2026 Travel Outlook Report, spotlighting five key trends and insights that will define the next year of travel in Asia. Agoda's findings indicate a growing preference for local adventures, as more travelers seek to explore hidden gems and secondary destinations. Additionally, food is taking center stage as a reason to travel with more Asian travelers hungry for destinations that serve up unforgettable food culture.

The findings, derived from a survey of Asian travelers as part of Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, also reveal that travelers are keen on maximizing value, ensuring every travel dollar is well spent. Some travel habits are shifting towards shorter, frequent trips with family, alongside the rise of emerging trends like microtravel. Against this backdrop, AI has also emerged as a new digital travel companion to help with inspiration and planning.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda, said: "It's clear that the travel landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and Asian travelers are at the forefront of shaping global travel in 2026. We're seeing more travelers explore lesser-known local gems, seek out culinary experiences, and lean on AI to guide their journeys. In 2026, travelers are all about making smart choices and finding great deals to see more of the world for less."

Agoda's top five trends defining travel in Asia in 2026:

1. Home is where the adventure begins: domestic travel takes center stage

If 2026 has a travel anthem, it's "there's no place like home." Across Asia, the appeal of domestic travel is growing, with survey results revealing that over a third of Asians (35%) plan to travel more domestically than internationally—a rise from just 15% last year. Travelers are not just revisiting familiar spots but are also venturing into lesser-known locales, uncovering hidden gems that offer unique experiences. The shift towards domestic travel is especially pronounced in Japan and Thailand, where 67% and 66% of respondents, respectively, plan to explore more within their own country in 2026.

2. Travelers are following their taste buds around the world

Food is taking center stage as a reason to travel, with more Asian travelers seeking out new flavors. Survey results revealed that culinary experiences have climbed into the top three motivators for Asian travelers, jumping from sixth place last year. Asia's biggest foodies hail from Taiwan, Vietnam, and South Korea, where 47%, 35%, and 34%, respectively, cite food as a key reason for travel.

3. Nothing beats a great deal for the budget-savvy traveler

In 2026, Asian travelers are making it clear that a smart deal is the key to unlocking more adventures. Survey results revealed that 2 in 5 travelers plan to spend between 6-10% of their income on travel, with price being the top priority when choosing accommodations for 39% of travelers, outpacing location (30%) and reviews (18%). The hunt for bargains is especially strong in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where most travelers look for stays under $50 per night.

4. Frequent family trips shape 2026 travel plans

Travel habits are shifting as some Asian travelers embrace shorter, more frequent getaways, often with family. Survey data shows that 35% plan to take 4-6 trips in 2026, allowing for meaningful time together without the need for extended breaks from work or school. Microtravel is also on the rise, with close to a third (32%) of respondents planning 1-3 day trips. Indonesians stand out for their travel ambitions, planning the most trips and longest travel periods in the region. 32% say they will take 11 or more trips in 2026, and 14% expect to travel for 13 days or longer, outpacing their regional peers.

5. AI steps up as the new travel essential

Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming a trusted travel sidekick for Asian travelers, with nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents saying they are likely to use AI to plan their next trip. Asian travelers plan to use AI at every stage of their journey, with the top three desired uses being: recommending local attractions, providing translations, and creating tailored travel plans. Agoda is one step ahead, leveraging AI to personalize search results based on preferences and past user behavior.

Those making travel plans for 2026 can enjoy Agoda's offerings of over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.